San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.157.

The average price is a half-cent more than one week ago and 1.1 cents more than one month ago, but 54 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“California gasoline stockpiles have increased for three straight weeks while production has dropped, according to Oil Price Information Service,” according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “Normally, this would push down gasoline prices, but wholesale prices have not yet dropped much in response to the new orders.”

