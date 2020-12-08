Sierra Nevada Sponsors Meal Program for San Diego Healthcare Workers

Share This Article:

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. recently announced it is partnering with the Del Mar Village Association in the Fuel the Frontlines Program, which collects donations to purchase meals from local struggling businesses to be delivered to frontline workers in hospitals across San Diego.

The Del Mar Village Association is one of many nonprofits to receive funds from the $1 million pledged to be donated this year by Sierra Nevada.

In August, Sierra Nevada unveiled its new program centered around the release of Dankful IPA, a generously hoppy beer launched to help the brewery raise awareness for a variety of nonprofits working to support local communities.

“Our goal is to support communities in our backyard and beyond, with a focus on urgent needs for many people right now,” explained Sierra Nevada Vice President Sierra Grossman. “Dankful allows us to focus on what we do best: supporting the causes we believe in and brewing great beer.”

The food provided by the program to frontline workers comes from local restaurants, ensuring that the initiative is also supporting businesses that are essential to the community.

“Healthcare providers risk their personal health every day, placing our health and safety above their own wellbeing,” said Jen Grove, CEO of the Del Mar Village Association. “Fuel the Frontline gave us a very tangible way to help our community in the early days of the pandemic – not only those vital medical personnel but our local restaurants as well. We are so excited to be able to continue this important work alongside Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and expect to be able to provide 1,500 to 2,000 meals for our frontline workers through our dedicated small business community.”

Philanthropy has long been an integral part of Sierra Nevada’s DNA, the company said. During the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the brewery worked with Enloe Medical Center to produce VTM—a necessary tool for COVID testing. In 2018, the brewery organized Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, a crowdsourced fundraising effort that raised nearly $10 million for the local community after the deadly Camp Fire.

