With Americans Rushing to Adopt Pandemic Pets, Petco Files to Go Public

A Petco store
A Petco store. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

San Diego-based Petco announced Friday it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

The company plans to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WOOF”.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities will lead the offering, though the number of shares and the price range have not yet been determined.

The company said in its filing that the number of households with pets will increase by 4% this year because of the pandemic.

Five years ago, Petco nearly went public but was instead acquired by private equity firms for $5 billion. The company was last publicly traded in 2006.

Founded in San Diego in 1965 as a mail-order veterinary supply company, Petco has grown to operate1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico.

