Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.155.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, but eight-tenths of a cent less than one month ago and 68.6 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“After Thanksgiving, we may start to see prices drop again,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

–City News Service

San Diego County Gas Prices Increase Slightly was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: