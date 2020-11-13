Scripps Health Receives $22.1 Million in Funding to Support Various Efforts

Share This Article:

Scripps Health announced Friday it will receive $22.1 million in funding, which it will use to support programs focused on breast cancer research, as well as cardiovascular and neurocognitive care.

The funds were recently approved by a San Diego federal judge stemming from a legal settlement reached earlier this year in a class-action lawsuit that did not involve Scripps Health. However, the settlement agreement called for some of the funds to be distributed to health care organizations, with the aim of benefiting California women in fields central to the case: breast cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive disease.

Scripps and other health care organizations applied for the funds in a grant-style proposal process.

“We’re so pleased that funding from this settlement will go to good use to improve the health and well-being of our community,” said Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder. “We have a number of programs that we’re excited to fund that will make a real difference.”

Scripps Health says it plans to use the funds to support various breast cancer efforts, including clinical trials, translational research, expanded biorepository research, community outreach and a cancer survivorship program.

Heart care programs to benefit include an integrative cardiology outreach program for underserved women, a virtual cardiac rehabilitation program and a machine-learning study to predict risk and outcomes of heart disease.

For neurocognitive care, Scripps plans to launch a new project to provide education and rapid testing for obstructive sleep apnea, which is associated with increased levels of dementia-related protein buildup in the brain.

Scripps said a number of other projects aimed at addressing health care disparities might also benefit from the funds, including outreach, screening and supportive services for dementia, breast cancer and cardiovascular disease.

–City News Service

