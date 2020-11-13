Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad Announces New CEO Evan Perkins

Share This Article:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad announced Friday it has promoted Evan Perkins to CEO, effective immediately.

Perkins was hired in 2012 as a youth development professional. He has held various roles in his eight years of service, including program director, clubhouse director and most recently director of operations.

“I couldn’t be more humbled and excited about this opportunity,” Perkins said. “I plan to continue to deliver high-impact curriculum for Carlsbad’s kids, with an emphasis on fun. We are all inclusive, and I want to be sure no family is turned away from any program due to inability to pay. I’m looking forward to developing our staff, and working with our board to ensure the long term sustainability of our organization.”

Prior to his tenure at the Boys & Girls Club, Perkins worked for Escondido’s recreation department, managing its after-school programs and summer camps.

He is taking over at Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad from Brad Holland, who led the nonprofit for 10 years.

“Evan is a strong, team-focused leader and is passionate about providing safe and meaningful programs for the youth of our community,” said Sharone Story, the club’s board president. “He has been instrumental in leading and managing the daily operations of our clubs while navigating multiple COVID-19 impacts. We are thrilled to promote Evan to the CEO role.”

Perkins, a twin, grew up in Escondido. He lives in San Marcos with his wife, Alejandra, and two daughters, Sofia, 5, and Mila, 2.

–City News Service

