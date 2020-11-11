Sempra Energy Announces $20K Veterans Day Grant for Operation Homefront

Share This Article:

San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Wednesday that it is donating $20,000 to the veteran’s group Operation Homefront.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The third installment of the company’s Veterans Day grant will support the San Antonio, Texas-based nonprofit’s “11 Days of Impact” campaign, which aims to raise $111,000 to support military families, according to Sempra.

“We are deeply grateful to the entire Sempra Energy team for their enthusiastic support of our 11 Days of Impact campaign,” said retired Brig. Gen. John Pray Jr., president, and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Our nation is currently facing a number of unprecedented challenges and many military families are really struggling to make ends meet. With Sempra Energy’s help, we will be able to continue to provide much-needed financial assistance to this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens.”

Specifically, Sempra’s grant will go toward the Critical Financial Assistance program to assist veterans in California and Texas with mortgage payments, rent payments, utilities, and groceries, according to Sempra.

“This year, military veterans and their families need our support more than ever due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Alexander, Sempra Energy’s senior vice president of corporate affairs. “We are proud to partner with Operation Homefront to further support military veterans who have impacted the lives of every American through their commitment to serve our country.”

Last year, Sempra Energy donated $20,000 to the Fisher House Foundation’s Heroes’ Legacy Scholarship program, which offers scholarships to children of veterans who died or became disabled through their military service.

In 2018, the utility created its Veterans Day grant program and awarded $20,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation, named for the actor known for his work on behalf of veterans groups. The donation was made to support the foundation’s R.I.S.E program, which provides wounded veterans and their families with various home modifications, adapted vehicles, mobility devices, and specially adapted smart homes.

In the past five years, the Sempra Energy family of companies has donated more than $1.4 million to causes supporting veterans or active-duty service members, according to the company.

–City News Service

Sempra Energy Announces $20K Veterans Day Grant for Operation Homefront was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: