Share This Article:

The Grossmont Healthcare District announced Friday Chief Executive Officer Barry Jantz will retire March 31, 2021, and initiate an executive search for a new CEO.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Jantz was appointed CEO in 2004 after serving as a community relations consultant, managing the district’s annual grants program.

In his years as CEO of the District, Grossmont Hospital completed more than $260 million in Proposition G improvements as well as leading a successful 2014 ballot measure to continue the lease of the hospital to Sharp HealthCare until 2051.

“Seeing the $265 million in Prop G improvements completed at Sharp Grossmont Hospital was among my personal and professional highlights, as it finalized about 14 years of intense work that will remain a lasting benefit to the community,” Jantz said.

The Grossmont Health District board is currently finalizing the executive search process.

“We very much appreciate Barry’s leadership in maintaining the integrity of the public-private partnership between GHD and Sharp HealthCare to operate Sharp Grossmont Hospital,” said Randy Lenac, district board president. “As a result of facility improvements financed through Prop G, for years to come, our public hospital is positioned to respond effectively in the rapidly changing healthcare environment.”

–City

Grossmont Healthcare District CEO Barry Jantz Announces March 2021 Retirement was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: