2.4% of Trader Joe’s Workers Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 Since March

The grocery chain Trader Joe’s announced Thursday that 1,250 of its 53,000 employees nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 through October.

They also reported two deaths among those positives in which coronavirus was suspected of being a contributing factor.

The popular neighborhood chain – which in 42 states and Washington, D.C., has 514 stores, 15 of which are in San Diego County – said the rate of its workers who have been infected during the pandemic is about 2.4%.

“We believe that the results in virtually all areas are below the average rates of positive cases in each community where we have stores,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

Officials also noted that 95% of the employees who tested positive and completed a quarantine period recovered and chose to return to work.

The company said that 24% of its stores have had no positive COVID-19 cases reported among employees.

“The health and safety practices and procedures that have been put in place, and that continually evolve, have been effective because of the great work done by our crew members in every store, every day. We appreciate our crew members’ diligence and our customers’ patience as we work each day to make our stores safe for everyone,” said Jon Basalone, Trader Joe’s President of Stores.

The grocery chain noted in its statement that recent news stories have detailed the number of positive COVID-19 cases among grocery store workers and that it believes it’s “important to our crew members and customers to share and understand what has happened in our stores from the beginning of the pandemic through Oct. 31.”

Trader Joe’s said it has prioritized creating a “safe working and shopping environment every day” and “developed and continued to develop” procedures that meet or exceed guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trader Joe’s, headquartered in Monrovia, was founded by the late Joe Coulombe, a San Diego native.

– City News Service

