Hillcrest Pharmacy’s Three Locations Acquired By AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Share This Article:

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation announced Monday its pharmacy division has acquired Hillcrest Pharmacy, a three-location specialty pharmacy that has served San Diego communities for nearly two decades.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Hillcrest joins AHF Pharmacy’s network of 56 specialty pharmacy sites located across 15 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico. Hillcrest Pharmacy will retain its name while co-branded with AHF Pharmacy.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“For nearly 20 years, we have been a locally owned community pharmacy dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and supporting the local community,” said Susan Baeza, who remains president of the pharmacy. “At Hillcrest Pharmacy, we firmly believe that being a local pharmacy means providing healthcare services to our patients that are customized to meet their individual needs. We are proud to join AHF Pharmacy’s network, which shares in our mission and goal to care for those in need.”

Founded in 2001 by sisters Susan Baeza and Margaret Baeza, Hillcrest Pharmacy opened in the Hillcrest neighborhood. In 2015, the pharmacy opened a second location in Vista and in the summer of 2019, expanded to a third location called Mi Farmacia San Ysidro, just blocks north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The joining of Hillcrest Pharmacy with AHF Pharmacy is a perfect fit,” said Anthony Luna, senior director of commercial sales for AHF. “Both organizations have a long history of supporting and advocating for patients. By combining forces, we will have an even greater impact on the wellbeing of the local community and the residents of San Diego.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, AHF Pharmacy outlets have been serving California communities since 2000. There are now 14 locations in California, including the three Hillcrest sites.

AHF currently also operates 68 AHF Healthcare Centers in 15 states as well as one each in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Each healthcare center provides medical programs tailored to the specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from medical and support professionals.

— City News Service

Hillcrest Pharmacy’s Three Locations Acquired By AIDS Healthcare Foundation was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: