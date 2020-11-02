Handful of Downtown San Diego Stores Boarding Up Over Feared Election Unrest

By Ken Stone and Chris Stone

Share This Article:A small number of downtown San Diego businesses have begun boarding up over fears of election-related unrest. Among them: a CVS Pharmacy on Market Street and a Ralphs at 101 G St.

A manager at CVS told Times of San Diego that the wooden window protection was ordered Sunday by corporate superiors. CVS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither has Ralphs.

The CVS remained open, as was Ralphs.

Todd Walters, president of Mission Valley-based UFCW Local 135, said Monday that he’d heard of Los Angeles grocery stores being boarded but not those in San Diego.

Ralphs grocery store at First Avenue and G Street is boarded up in advance of the election. Photo by Chris Stone Searsucker Restaurant at Market and Fifth which temporarily suspended business in July is boarded up in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone CVS Pharmacy on Market Street and Fourth Avenue was boarded up Nov. 1 in fear of election unrest. Photo by Chris Stone Lucky Brand Jeans at 621 Fifth Ave in downtown San Diegoand Searsucker restaurant are boarded up before the election. Photo by Chris Stone CVS Pharmacy at 645 Market St. downtown shows plywood window protection on eve of Election Day. The store remains open. Photo by Chris Stone

Also seen boarded up was a Lucky Brand clothing store at 621 Fifth Ave. It was open as well. But a building that houses the Searsucker restaurant at Fifth and Market was closed and boarded.

The Rev. Shane Harris of San Diego’s People Alliance for Justice said he planned to hold a press conference with business leaders downtown Tuesday morning. Harris has been promoting his civility pledge among elected officials.

I can’t remember a time when an election called for our businesses to have to board up their windows and doors. I stand with our businesses in calling for our community to be civil in any protests that occur and not to damage or loot the businesses in our community. #civilpledge — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) November 3, 2020

The Associated Press reported that Rodeo Drive of Beverly Hills will be closed to cars and pedestrians beginning Monday night.

“Businesses like the Mikimoto jewelry store, Nordstrom, Tiffany and Saks Fifth Avenue have been boarded up — some painted over so the wood isn’t so conspicuous — and the city has contracted with 80 armed security guards,” said the account.

Stores in downtown Washington and New York City also are covering windows, AP added.

National Public Radio said store owners were on edge from break-ins over the summer, when looting followed civil unrest in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

The radio network said District of Columbia authorities thy were not aware of any credible threats of violence as of late last week didn’t recommend boarding up for the election.

A spokesperson for Macy’s told NPR that windows on its Herald Square store in New York City “were previously scheduled to be dark this week in setup for our annual holiday displays. Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing additional security measures at several of our stores.”

Updated at 5:28 p.m. Nov. 2, 2020

