David C. Copley Foundation Awards Tri-City Hospital Foundation With $1.2M Gift

The David C. Copley Foundation awarded Tri-City Hospital Foundation with a two-to-one matching gift of up to $1.2M that will become the cornerstone of a redesign of Tri-City Medical Center’s emergency department, a resource for emergency and critical care for the North County coastal community.

“The Foundation appreciates the value and importance of reliable medical care, looks for organizations that can make life better for the people they serve, and feels Tri-City Hospital falls within this category. Tri-City Hospital is the people’s hospital and the services it provides to North County San Diego are vital.

“Tri-City’s Emergency Department needs a facility update and the Foundation wants to help them make this happen. The Copley Foundation hopes that a matching grant challenge will inspire others to contribute so that Tri-City can move forward with these state-of-the-art changes to its Emergency Department,” said Kim Koch, COO of the David C. Copley Foundation (previously the Helen K. and James S. Copley Foundation).

Once funded, the project will renovate the medical center’s emergency room entrance, patient and family waiting for the area, lighting, triage area, and Station A, one of three major treatment areas in the ED. This redesign will improve the Tri-City Medical Center by streamlining the triage process to decrease wait times and improve the patient experience.

“The emergency room is very much the front door to our hospital. This thoughtful and generous gift and this emergency department redesign project reflect our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality of care and improving the experience for our patients and their families,” said Steve Dietlin, president & CEO, Tri-City Medical Center.

Construction is slated to begin on the emergency department redesign in 2021.

For more information about the emergency department redesign and ways to give, please visit https://tricityhospitalfoundation.org/what_you_can_do/redesign-tcmc-emergency-department.html.

