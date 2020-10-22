Planning Commission Recommends Approval Of Riverwalk Project In Mission Valley

Share This Article:

The San Diego Planning Commission Thursday recommended approval of Riverwalk San Diego project, a proposed transit-oriented neighborhood development along the San Diego River in Mission Valley.

International real estate firm Hines proposed the 200-acre project, which is intended to transform the existing Riverwalk golf course into a neighborhood, as well as restore the stretch of the San Diego River that runs through it.

The Hines plan includes 4,300 homes — 10% of which are planned to be affordable housing — a Metropolitan Transit System Green Line trolley stop, 152,000-square-feet of retail space, 1 million square feet of office space, 100 acres of parks and new bike and pedestrian paths, including an extension of the San Diego River Trail.

“I think it could be something to set the standard for what transit-oriented development can look like,” said San Diego Planning Commissioner Vicki Granowitz.

The Riverwalk plan, established through a partnership between Hines and the Levi-Cushman family landowners, incorporates community input gathered over several years by the Hines team in nearly 100 stakeholder and community planning group meetings.

“We appreciate that the planning commissioners recognized the extensive community outreach and collaboration that helped form our plan and the care we’re taking to create an environmentally responsible, transit-oriented legacy project for San Diego,” said Eric Hepfer, managing director at Hines.

The planning commission recommended approval by a vote of five in favor, with one abstention and one commissioner absent.

The proposal will head to the San Diego City Council on Nov. 17. According to Hines, if it is approved, the company plans to break ground during the second half of 2021.

— City News Service

