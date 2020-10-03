Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $3.189, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent to its lowest amount since July 29.

The average price is 1.2 cents less than one week ago, 3.9 cents lower than one month ago and 99.7 cents cheaper than one year ago, when prices were rising sharply after three Los Angeles-area refineries slowed or halted production due to maintenance issues and no imported gasoline was available, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The average price has dropped 41.3 cents since the start of the year, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

–City News Service

