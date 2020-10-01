Vons, Albertsons Offer $140 Coronavirus Tests, Including 80-Plus Area Stores

By Ken Stone

Free testing for coronavirus is offered by state and county health agencies, as well as by health-care providers and Family Health Centers of San Diego.

But what if you want it NOW, price no issue?

For $139.99, residents can pick up a saliva test for COVID-19 at more than 80 Albertsons, Vons and (one) Pavilions stores in San Diego and Imperial counties, the chain said Thursday.

Kits are in stock, a spokeswoman said, adding: “We do not anticipate any supply issues…. If delivered to a customer’s home, there is a $10 shipping fee.”

Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. says it piloted the test kits in the Houston, Austin and Boise markets and saw “rapid adoption” from customers. Kits are available throughout Southern California.

“Customers appreciate the convenience and innovation of taking the test from their home,” the chain said. “The saliva test is easy to use and comfortable…. And the at-home model can help ease the burden on a stressed health-care system.”

But the chain said it’s unable to bill insurance directly for this test, so all payments will be out-of-pocket for the test.

Customers may be able to submit the receipt to their insurance company for reimbursement, the chain said.

The tests are a product of Phosphorus, a genomics firm headquartered in New York City with a laboratory in Secaucus, New Jersey.

In June, the FDA granted Phosphorus an emergency use authorization request for its saliva test.

“This approval by the federal government comes after a rigorous round of validation studies,” the company said.

To obtain a test, customers complete a short online questionnaire at scheduletest.com that is reviewed by their local Albertsons, Vons, or Pavilions pharmacist.

The patient is then contacted by the pharmacy to schedule a pickup at the store or home delivery. The chain said patients showing symptoms should not pick up their test — “they must send a representative or choose delivery.”

The sample collection is sent to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope. Results are sent by email or text.

After the patient learns the results, a local Albertsons, Vons, or Pavilions pharmacist is available for questions regarding follow-up care.

Supermarket News reported that the saliva tests typically return results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.

Meanwhile, the San Diego County Office of Education is partnering with the county to conduct COVID-19 surveillance testing of the region’s 80,000-plus employees.

“Testing so many school employees for COVID-19 is no small feat,” said county schools chief Paul Gothold. “We are thankful for the support of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which has allocated $5 million in CARES Act funding to support testing, tracing, and treatment of school employees so that we can reopen school campuses in a prudent way.”

County test sites are listed here.

