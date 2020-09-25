Restaurant Owner Puts Quirks, Energy on Air to Support College Area Small Businesses

Share This Article:

For a way to shine a spotlight on the good work of a few local small businesses, look to San Diego’s College Area Business District.

Officials with the district created a video series, “Corbin on the Street,” starring Corbin O’Reilly of the restaurant Corbin’s Q, to call attention to the area’s “diverse businesses and business owners.”

Each of the 12 episodes highlights a different College Area business, in the style the district said, of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

“Where are we at, what is this, give it to me!,” O’Reilly exclaimed to Le Vo, one of the owners of Bánh Mì Babe on Montezuma Road, in a recent episode.

That energy, said Jim Schneider, executive director of the College Area Business District, is O’Reilly’s signature.

“The first time I met him at his shop, as I was leaving, he shouted across the room, ‘Call me if you need bail money!’” Schneider said. “I thought, ‘How could you not like this guy?’”

So far, O’Reilly’s also talked to the owners of Cheba Hut Toasted Subs and Family Connection Chiropractic. He visits the shops not just to hear the owners’ stories, but also to give the owners the opportunity to show off their products and services.

The videos, about five minutes long, can be viewed on the College Area Business District’s YouTube channel or via Instagram, @collegeareasd.

O’Reilly, who also owns Tap Truck USA and sits on the business district’s board, collaborated with brothers Petey, Danny and Andy Dyer of Visual Candy, a local videography company, on the series.

The district used Visual Candy last year for a couple of small projects, but with the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, finding new ways to promote local shops and eateries became crucial, especially as some struggled to survive.

District officials see “Corbin on the Street” as the “perfect opportunity to help the public engage with area businesses virtually” even as public health orders limit the ability to serve customers in customary ways.

New episodes appear every two weeks at noon on Fridays.

