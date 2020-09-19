San Diego County Gas Prices Decline Slightly

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.209.

The average price is nine-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, eight-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago, and 53.3 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Oil Price Information Service reported that West Coast refinery utilization rates were at their highest levels in nearly six months and gasoline inventories are up as well, which has lowered wholesale prices,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, the pandemic and drop in business at gas stations seems to have made them more reluctant to lower prices even when their own costs drop.”

–City News Service

