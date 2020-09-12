Walmart Helping Relief Efforts for West Coast Fires

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Fences outside Walmart to hold Black Friday shoppers
Photo by Chris Jennewein

 Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are increasing their support of relief efforts for communities affected by wildfires burning in Southern California and throughout the West Coast to up to $1 million in cash and in-kind product donations.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross will each be given $350,000 to help with feeding and sheltering those affected by the fires in California, Oregon and Washington, along with in-kind product donations up to $50,000.

The new commitment follows a previous donation of $250,000 made in late August, which was disbursed among the Salvation Army, World Central Kitchen, and American Red Cross.

As of Saturday, 28 major fires were burning across California, including the 17,665-acre Valley Fire in eastern San Diego County.

–City News Service

Walmart Helping Relief Efforts for West Coast Fires was last modified: September 12th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss