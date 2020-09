Share This Article:

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are increasing their support of relief efforts for communities affected by wildfires burning in Southern California and throughout the West Coast to up to $1 million in cash and in-kind product donations.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross will each be given $350,000 to help with feeding and sheltering those affected by the fires in California, Oregon and Washington, along with in-kind product donations up to $50,000.

The new commitment follows a previous donation of $250,000 made in late August, which was disbursed among the Salvation Army, World Central Kitchen, and American Red Cross.

As of Saturday, 28 major fires were burning across California, including the 17,665-acre Valley Fire in eastern San Diego County.

–City News Service

Walmart Helping Relief Efforts for West Coast Fires was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: