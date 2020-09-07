Average San Diego County Gas Price at Lowest Labor Day Amount Since 2016

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its lowest amount for Labor Day since 2016 Monday, $3.231, due to a sharp drop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and lower-than-usual demand since then.

The average price dropped 72.8 cents to $2.805, its lowest amount since Jan. 1, 2017, during a run of 49 decreases in 50 days between March 6 and April 24, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has increased 42.6 cents since then, including one- tenth of a cent on Monday. It is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 3 cents higher than one month ago, but 41.4 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has decreased 37.1 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service

