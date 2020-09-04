Share This Article:

The city of Carlsbad has suspended the collection of fees for sidewalk cafes, outdoor displays and curb café permits through at least Feb. 28, 2021.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The suspension of the fees also means businesses that paid for these types of permits since March 1 may be reimbursed.

The city has long allowed businesses to use public sidewalks and offer on-street parking through permits. When public health orders due to the pandemic required closure of in-door operations, the city relaxed development standards to allow businesses to quickly make outdoor spaces available to clients and customers.

Some businesses were also granted no-cost permits allowing them to use private property such as parking lots to expand their existing outdoor footprint.

Various city outdoor permits range from a one-time payment of $381 to $1,200 per parking stall per year.

The types of permits that the fee suspension applies to are: private property activation, sidewalk cafe or outdoor display, parking stall use by cafes, and encroachment agreement processing related to use of public sidewalks.

The fee suspension may remain in place beyond February if the local COVID-19 pandemic continues.

On July 28, the city council also relaxed standards for curb cafés, allowing restaurants to use up to four street parking stalls to expand outdoor dining, providing more flexibility in approving these permits during the pandemic.

More than 70 Carlsbad businesses have been permitted including restaurants, fitness classes, hair and nail salons, spas and churches, allowing them to temporarily move their operations outdoors so that they can comply with public health guidelines.

– Staff reports

Carlsbad Supports Small Businesses By Suspending, Reimbursing Fees to Operate Outdoors was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: