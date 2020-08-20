Lyft Shutting Down in California at Midnight Over AB 5 Dispute

Share This Article:

Ride-hailing company Lyft announced it will suspend its operations across California beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday due to an ongoing legal dispute over the classification of drivers as employees or independent contractors.

“We did everything we could to prevent this from happening and keep Lyft available for you, but it wasn’t possible to overhaul our business model and operations in ten days,” the company said on its website.

“We know that millions of people across the state depend on Lyft — from our community of drivers who earn by giving rides, to the essential workers and local residents who take those rides to work or the store — and we’re concerned about how this will impact all of them,” Lyft added.

Uber is also expected to shut down in California later today.

The two companies have been ordered to covert their workforce from independent contractors to traditional shift employees by Friday under controversial Assembly Bill 5. The companies say the transition will take months, and previously threatened to shut down in California until after the November election, when possible passage of Proposition 22 would free them from the new law.

On Wednesday, the mayors of San Diego and San Jose pleaded with the Court of Appeal to allow the two rideshare companies to continue to pay drivers and transport essential workers during the pandemic.