Share This Article:

San Diego Gas & Electric said it may be ordered to initiate rolling blackouts starting at 2 p.m. on Monday amid the record heat wave.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blackouts would be ordered by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the electrical grid for the state.

“We have just received word from CAISO that there is a high likelihood that it will order SDG&E to implement widespread rotating outages as early as 2 p.m. today,” SDG&E said in a statement.

The utility urged residents to conserve energy, saying conservation remains critically important to help avoid the need for rotating outages, as well shorten the duration of outages.

The CASIO urged Californians to take the following steps to limit electricity use:

Set air-conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees

Defer use of major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

SDG&E Says Rolling Blackouts Could be Ordered Starting at 2 p.m. was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: