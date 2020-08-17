SDG&E Says Rolling Blackouts Could be Ordered Starting at 2 p.m.

Sunrise Powerlink
The Sunrise Powerlink brings power through the desert to San Diego. Photo courtesy SDG&E

San Diego Gas & Electric said it may be ordered to initiate rolling blackouts starting at 2 p.m. on Monday amid the record heat wave.

The blackouts would be ordered by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the electrical grid for the state.

“We have just received word from CAISO that there is a high likelihood that it will order SDG&E to implement widespread rotating outages as early as 2 p.m. today,” SDG&E said in a statement.

The utility urged residents to conserve energy, saying conservation remains critically important to help avoid the need for rotating outages, as well shorten the duration of outages.

The CASIO urged Californians to take the following steps to limit electricity use:

  • Set air-conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees
  • Defer use of major appliances
  • Turn off unnecessary lights
  • Unplug unused electrical devices
  • Close blinds and drapes
  • Use fans when possible
  • Limit time the refrigerator door is open
