SDG&E: Rolling Blackouts Will Affect 100,000 Customers on Monday

San Diego Gas & Electric said it has been ordered to initiate rolling blackouts that could effect 100,000 customers Monday amid the record heat wave.

The blackouts were ordered by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the electrical grid for the state.

“The number of impacted SDG&E customers could exceed 100,000 today,” the utility said in a statement. “Customers should expect to be without power for about an hour.”

Critical facilities such as hospitals, police and fire stations would be exempt from the blackouts, as well as communities in high-threat fire districts.

A list of affected areas and associated circuit numbers is available on the SDG&E website. Check the third page of your utility bill to find your circuit number.

The utility urged residents to conserve energy, saying conservation remains critically important to help avoid the need for rotating outages, as well shorten the duration of outages.

“Given the severity of the weather and grid conditions, it’s possible that more widespread rotating outages would occur throughout the state in the coming days,” SDG&E said.

The CASIO urged Californians to take the following steps to limit electricity use:

Set air-conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees

Defer use of major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

