From Vodka to Vaccine: Vista Firm Makes Hand Sanitizer, Tells COVID Donations

A Vista vodka distillery that shifted its operations to producing hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic announced Tuesday that it will donate a portion of the proceeds to fund COVID-19 research.

Misadventure & Co. said 15% of profits generated by its hand sanitizer sales will go to “scientific research institutions, including The National Institutes of Health Foundation, John Hopkins Medical Foundation and University of California San Diego Health Foundation in the name of COVID-19 research and response.”

In March, the company pivoted operations to manufacturing hand sanitizer after pandemic restrictions prevented patrons from visiting its distillery or tasting room.

“We are so thankful that we were able to pivot our business and save jobs when the coronavirus first struck. We want to give back by donating to institutions that will help find a vaccine,” said co-founder Sam Chereskin.

“Now just like our sustainable vodka, consumers can feel good about purchasing their hand sanitizer through our website because they know they will support efforts to end this pandemic,” he said. “We call on more companies to join this movement and help donate a portion of their proceeds in a similar manner.”

— City News Service

