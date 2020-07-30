San Diego Nonprofit Opens Jobs Program to Those Left Unemployed in Pandemic

Share This Article:

Second Chance has expanded a free job training program focused on those leaving prison to include employees who have lost work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Job Readiness Training (JRT) program now will include those caught up in the record unemployment caused by business closures and other fallout from Covid-19.

The San Diego nonprofit’s program, hosted virtually, includes four weeks of free instruction on identifying personal barriers to employment, developing new skills, creating résumés, and mastering interview techniques.

The program’s 160 hours of instruction also offer virtual group exercises and one-on-one Zoom sessions with staff members who help participants identify employment opportunities.

To join the program, email Mancy Thompson at Mthompson@ secondchanceprogram.org or call 619-839-0943. The next round of training begins Aug. 31.

The non-profit has helped formerly incarcerated adults find work for nearly 30 years. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, all JRT graduates have been placed into full-time employment within a week of completing the program.

– Staff reports

