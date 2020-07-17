5-Day Window to Apply For Chula Vista Small Business Grants Opens Monday

Share This Article:

Small businesses in Chula Vista may begin applying Monday for grants of up $6,000 in a $1.5 million program funded by the CARES Act.

The Chula Vista City Council gave the go-ahead to the program this week. Business owners. though, only have until Friday to apply.

Officials developed the Chula Vista CARES program to provide economic relief to small businesses that closed their doors and suffered business disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible, business owners must:

Operate as a for-profit.

Be located in a commercial or industrial space in Chula Vista.

Employ ten or fewer people.

Have been required to close due to the pandemic.

Applications will be accepted online beginning at 7 a.m. Monday. The window to apply closes at 7 p.m. Friday, July 24. To ensure a fair and equitable distribution of grant funds, recipients will be selected via lottery.

Small businesses dominate in Chula Vista – they make up 95% of the business community. Mayor Mary Casillas Salas called them “the backbone of Chula Vista’s economy” and “a critical part of our

community’s economic recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The city approved two other measures to help local businesses on Third Avenue. On Third, between E and G streets, officials established a free permit process for expanded outdoor operations, such as dining.

They also will allow for the closure of Third from E to Center streets on weekends through January to create more room for businesses to operate outdoors.

– Staff reports

