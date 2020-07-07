Cafe 222 to Transition to Outdoor Dining, Exclusively

Cafe 222, located at 222 Island Ave. in the Marina District of San Diego, opened in 1992 and has grown with the surrounding area to become a staple for locals and visitors alike. Owned and operated by restaurateur. Photo courtesy Cafe 222.

 Cafe 222, located at 222 Island Ave., will welcome guests exclusively for outdoor dining on its upper garden patio and street-side patio to comply with local mandates beginning today, Tuesday, July 7.

The popular downtown cafe will continue to serve breakfast and lunch daily on its spacious patios from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., with delivery available through DoorDash and curbside pick-up available through Cafe 222’s website.

For the health and safety of guests and in accordance with county and state regulations, Cafe 222 will continue to follow all health and social distancing guidelines, including touchless payment options, cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

