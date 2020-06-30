Phil Blair Offers ‘Job Won! For America’s Veterans’ Online Version Free

Share This Article:

Phil Blair, co-owner of Manpower-West, will offer the online version of his newest book, Job Won! For America’s Veterans, free for every veteran transitioning from military service into the private sector.

The timely advice to employment in today’s unsettling job market provides tips and strategies in Blair’s conversational, easy-to-understand style that includes testimonials of “do’s” and ‘don’ts” for overcoming challenges.

The offer, available through Labor Day, is done in partnership with zero8hundred, a non-profit organization that provides transitioning military personnel with free individualized support up to a full year prior to military separation through a full year post-military.

Equally compelling is Job Won! For America’s Veterans’ self-help guidance for staying mentally fit while faced with new-uncertainties faced by many veterans today.

“With unemployment for America’s Veterans once again soaring I could not stand by and have any limitations to access to the one tool I know will make the biggest difference in Veteran’s transition, whether it be into the private sector, or into a new job,” said Blair. “Finding a new job, they can be passionate about or replace the job they have lost in the pandemic. When zero8hundred approached me about the need I knew I wanted to help.”

“San Diego leads our nation in military bases, veteran services and family support…but now is the time to go the extra mile and help them help themselves find rewarding jobs in the private sector,’ said Stephanie Kiesel chief executive officer zero8hundred.”

James F. Butz, president of San Diego-based Resonnect, said, “If helping people find jobs was an Olympic event, Phil would be a gold-medal winner. He’s one of those inspiring leaders who looks for ways to give back to the people he serves.”

“It is important to continue to support all service members in spiraling upward mobility versus the adverse effect. Reading this book and working with veterans provides us with a “go-to” resource tool for husbands, wives, sons and daughters re-joining their home community, for supporting themselves and ensuring positive futures,” Dr. Jason Galea, Ph.D.

To obtain a copy email: jobwonveterans@manpowersd.com.

