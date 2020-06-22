San Diego Company To Offer Masks for Media, First Responders, Restaurants

Share This Article:

San Diego-based MI Technologies Inc. announced Monday it is offering 10,000 disposable face masks to local news media organizations, restaurant workers and first responders to help protect against coronavirus.

The company’s “Free PPE” program will begin July 1 and run through July 31.

“We’re all in this together, and with everything going on, it is more important than ever that the media has PPE to enable them to report evidenced-based news during the pandemic,” said MI Technologies CEO Amir Tafreshi.

The company, with operations in both San Diego and Tijuana, manufactures and sells electronic parts, consumables and consumer electronics. Since the start of the pandemic, it has created a new division to manufacture 3- ply non-woven polypropylene and N95 face masks in the United States to aid in the country’s demand for personal protective equipment.

Local media companies, restaurant managers and first responders should email Eddie Phanichkul at eddie.phanichkul@mitechnologiesinc.com, with the subject Free PPE, to requisition face masks.

–City News Service

