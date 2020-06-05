FTC Warns Chula Vista Health Seller to Quit Claiming COVID Prevention

Share This Article:

A Chula Vista company that sells health and wellness products received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission Friday warning company representatives to halt alleged claims that its products could treat or prevent COVID-19.

Youngevity International Inc. was issued a letter stating that claims made on the company’s website or through social media posts “unlawfully advertise that certain products treat or prevent” coronavirus.

The FTC alleges one such claim made by Youngevity “business opportunity participants or representatives” includes a statement that with certain company products, “your body will be able to withstand and eliminate Covid-19 and the vaccines forthcoming for Covid-19.”

The agency also states that a link on the company’s website marked “FlattenTheCurve Shop Immune Support” redirects users to the company’s online store, where various “immune support” products are available for sale.

Phone calls made to the company were transferred to Youngevity CEO Stephen Wallach, whose voicemail mailbox was full Friday afternoon.

The FTC’s letter states that it is unlawful to advertise that a product can prevent, treat or cure human disease without scientific evidence or studies substantiating such claims, of which there are none for COVID-19 in relation to Youngevity’s products.

The letter to Youngevity was one of six sent to companies across the country on Friday. The FTC also sent a batch of nearly 100 letters last month to various companies allegedly claiming their products and therapies could treat or prevent COVID-19, including four based in San Diego: ActiveHerb Technology Inc., Aspire Regenerative Health, EcoShield, LLC and Forever Ozone.

— City News Service

