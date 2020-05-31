Pechanga Will Reopen Monday With New Rules

Share This Article:

Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula officially announced plans to reopen on Monday.

Pechanga officials had set a target date of June 1 earlier this month, but made the date official late Saturday.

The facility has been closed for nearly two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but with California officials now relaxing some of the public health restrictions put in place to prevent further spread of the virus, the casino is preparing to reopen.

The following restrictions will be in place:

— Smoking will not be allowed inside for the initial reopening phase;

— Guests will pass through a temperature screening kiosk at one of four available entrances;

— All guests will be required to wear face coverings;

— Occupancy will be limited to approximately 50% in the near-term;

— Only every other slot machine will be in use to allow for physical distancing;

— Reduced number of table games;

— Plexiglass safety shields at games in use;

— Approximately 50% of normal seating capacity at restaurants;

— Six feet of physical distance between each guest required where line queuing is needed;

— No concerts or major events to be held in the near-term.

The spa and pool will remain closed and no concerts or major events will be held for now, officials said.



–City News Service

