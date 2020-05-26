Newsom Says CA Counties Can Reopen Hair, Nail Salons with Modifications

Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California counties that have been granted regional variances allowing more types of businesses to reopen can now permit the reopening of barbershops and hair salons, with modifications such as protective gear and face coverings.

–City News Service

