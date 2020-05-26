Newsom Says CA Counties Can Reopen Hair, Nail Salons with Modifications

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California counties that have been granted regional variances allowing more types of businesses to reopen can now permit the reopening of barbershops and hair salons, with modifications such as protective gear and face coverings.

City News Service

