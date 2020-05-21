Judge Hears Fox News Motion to Dismiss Suit, Will Rule in Next 8 Days

Share This Article:

A Seattle judge Thursday heard a vigorous debate over whether Fox News should be punished for allegedly harming public health with some of its COVID-19 coverage. But he didn’t rule immediately on a Fox Corp. motion to dismiss the case.

Instead, Judge Brian McDonald in King County Superior Court said he’ll issue a decision by the end of next week, setting forth reasons for his ruling — possibly in anticipation of an appeal.

The hearing was held via Zoom, with the public being able to watch live on YouTube.com. As many as 75 viewed the 50-minute hearing.

Fox attorney Michael Carvin of Jones Day law firm spoke and rebutted arguments by plaintiff’s attorney Catherine Clark, whose Zoom background showed Amazon headquarters as seen from her office window.

The Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics, or WASHLITE, is trying to hold the conservative-leaning cable channel accountable for what the little-known nonprofit called misleading and deceptive COVID coverage.

Also speaking was Washington, D.C.-based attorney Matthew Brill, who focused on Fox News’ First Amendment rights on behalf of the NCTA, the Internet & Television Association, a lobbyist for cable TV networks. He supported the motion to dismiss.

Clark of Seattle, representing WASHLITE, has called on a judge to order the top-rated network to halt false reports and issue retractions of “each and every false and/or misleading statement televised through its cable television stations relating to COVID-19.”

The suit contended that Fox News “violated, and continues to violate, the Washington Consumer Protection Act. Its misrepresentations relating to COVID-19 have injured persons in Washington State, had the capacity to injure such persons when the deceptive statements were made, and has the capacity to injure more persons as the practice is ongoing.”

From the start, Fox News brushed off the WASHLITE arguments, with Fox News Media general counsel Lily Fu Claffee calling an amended complaint “gibberish” with “glaring flaws” in its main premise — that cable programmers do not have First Amendment rights on the cable medium.

Claffee said that argument suggests “courts and judges ought to take the place of managing editors of cable newsrooms across the country so that the state may approve or suppress what information our audiences hear.”

This story will be updated.

