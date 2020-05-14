San Diego Firm Develops Model Predicting When States Can Reopen for Business

Share This Article:

Red Door Interactive, a national marketing firm based in San Diego, has developed an algorithmic model predicting when each state can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Using data from Johns Hopkins University and criteria from the White House’s reopening guidelines, the model is intended to help brands and businesses prepare for increased and sustained economic activity in the states where they operate.

“The goal of this project is to provide support to the business community,” said Ron Hadler, senior director of marketing technology at Red Door. “Businesses should be ready to hit the ground running when conditions are right, so keeping an eye on a sustained downward trajectory in cases, and positive tests, is a vital part of that. These visualizations provide an easily digestible depiction of how new cases and testing are trending in your state.”

The model currently shows California to be three weeks away from reopening, but Oregon may be just a week away and Alaska and Hawaii are ready.

The data flowing into the online visualization is updated daily between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Pacific time.

“Using cloud-based technology and data science skill sets, our talented team has been able to deliver this crucial tool to the business community,” said John Faris, president of Red Door. “We are hopeful that business leaders find the resource helpful in recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Red Door is a full-service marketing and advertising agency. Clients include Titleist, ASICS, Bosch Siemens, Northern Arizona University, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dexcom, Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Shea Homes.

