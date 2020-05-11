Oceanside Teen Dot’ Artist Sues Target Over Kids Clothing Designs

Share This Article:

The mother of an Oceanside teenage artist with autism filed suit Monday in federal court, alleging Target Corp. ripped off the boy’s “sketch-style dot art” in designs for clothing and other kids merchandise sold under the Cat & Jack brand.

Kristen N. Cooley, in her capacity as guardian of the estate of Nolan Ocean Cooley, brought the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court, alleging copyright infringement of 15 of her son’s works, each entitled “Circle Happiness.”

A message seeking comment from a representative of Target Corp. was not immediately answered.

The lawsuit alleges that Target had online access to the teen’s copyrighted works years prior to launching its exclusive Cat & Jack line for young children in July 2016, and contacted the artist in the summer of 2018.

“This case involves one particular collection of Nolan’s original works of art: his sketch-style dot art,” according to the complaint. “The calling card of Nolan’s original works in this collection is the unique manner in which he has designed, created, combined, arranged and colored imperfect, sketch-style dots that he hand-drew into idiosyncratic patterns.”

The suit seeks unspecified damages and attorneys’ fees.

— City News Service

