San Diego County Average Gas Price Rises for Second Time in 51 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the second time in 51 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $2.808.

The average price fell 44 consecutive days, rose three-tenths of a cent on Sunday, then resumed dropping on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.9 cents less than a week ago, 37.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.255 below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 72.5 cents over the past 51 days and 79.4 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service

