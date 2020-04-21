Microsoft Founder Reportedly Buying Beachfront Home in Del Mar for $43 Million

Share This Article:

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is reportedly paying $43 million to purchase a 5,800-square-foot beachfront home in Del Mar.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night that Gates and his wife Melinda are buying the six-bedroom home from Madeleine Pickens, the former wife of Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens.

The home is located on Ocean Front alley between 27th and 29th streets at the north end of Del Mar. The home reportedly has a 10-person hot tub overlooking a fire pit, an oceanfront deck and a swimming pool.

The Gates family’s primary residence is in Medina, WA, near Seattle, but in 2014 they purchased a equestrian estate in Rancho Santa Fe.

The tech entrepreneur is one of the richest people in the world, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the world’s most influential charitable foundations.

