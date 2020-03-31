San Diego Clothing Company Launches Fundraiser for Animal Shelters

Share This Article:

A San Diego-based clothing company this month announced a fundraiser to aid animal shelters in an effort to alleviate any disruptions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 800,000 people worldwide and 600 people in the county.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Blue Leash, founded by Kristie Singer of Little Italy and Bennett Mallory of La Jolla, is a clothing and pet accessory line dedicated to donating a portion of every sale to promote the health and welfare of rescue animals. The company, which was founded in 2018, is currently hosting a donation drive after “several” animal shelters reached out to the company.

“During this pandemic of COVID-19, several rescues reached out to us for help, and we realized that we needed to help them tenfold,” Singer said. “The animals are suffering because of this chaos in the world right now and quite frankly, it’s not fair. Blue Leash is the voice for these animals.”

Mallory, a veteran, said he hopes the donation drive will raise awareness about the struggles animal shelters are currently facing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Animal shelters all over the country are short-staffed and lack appropriate resources to deal with the vast number of homeless animals,” Mallory said. ”We aim to raise awareness and money for this underfunded cause by offering animal themed clothing and pet accessories and by donating a significant portion of our profits to shelters and charities across the country.”

The Blue Leash owners said the animal shelters are most in need of foster parents as people have cut back on their donations. Statistics show more than 7 million animals will be placed in U.S. shelters each year, but about 40 percent will not survive. Many animals will be euthanized within 72 hours of entering a shelter without adequate funding, experts said.

“These troubling times are hard for everyone, but we must not ignore the impact on our poor animals,” Mallory said. “Animal shelters are being forced to lay off employees and close-down among this terrible pandemic. This means that many animals could be neglected or even euthanized in order to keep the shelters from shutting down permanently.”

Singer said the company hopes to raise as much money as possible to help the shelters care for their animals.

“Our fundraising goal is infinite,” Singer said. “We want to make sure these homeless animals will survive so they can find homes. If you want to help but can’t support a foster animal, we encourage you to donate money, food, and supplies. Every little bit helps.”

For more information about The Blue Leash or to help the animal shelters, go to theblueleash.org/. A portion of all proceeds from sales will also go to the shelters.

San Diego Clothing Company Launches Fundraiser for Animal Shelters was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: