Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 24th consecutive day Sunday, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.11, its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2017.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price is 13.7 cents less than one week ago, 43.4 cents lower than one month ago and 48.4 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“With many people staying or working at home this past week, gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Combined with the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, we could see the average price in areas close in on $3 per gallon, with many stations selling regular gasoline for much less than that.”

— City News Service

San Diego County Gas Prices at Lowest Amount Since December 2017 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: