San Diego Realtors Launch Resource Page for Home Sellers and Buyers

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors launched a resource page Thursday to provide professionals and consumers with updates, tools and resources to help navigate real estate needs and changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resource website — Real Estate Connections — will provide ongoing updates for the San Diego community as the real estate market and home selling and buying process is affected by the pandemic.

The site also includes recommended resources for monitoring market activity, continuing education and remote education information for real estate professionals, as well as tools for showcasing and finding homes in San Diego County.

Partnering with The San Diego Union-Tribune, SDAR will deliver topics and news related to real estate both in San Diego County and on a national level. Readers can access the page by going to the real estate section of the Union-Tribune or Sdar.com/landing/real-estate-connection.html.

“This website will provide key information for anyone interested in real estate and the impact on our market, due to the current `stay-at-home’ directive and social distancing guidelines from state and local officials,” said SDAR President, Carla Farley. “Real estate is affected significantly by our current situation and we wanted to offer a resource to help San Diegans navigate through the day-to-day challenges we are dealing with.”

The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors has a local team of experts, data resources and the tools to help real estate professionals protect and grow their business. This includes a local headquarters, education facilities, seven service centers across the county and a sign-on portal — San Diego One — for real estate agents in Southern California.

“We felt it was important to provide these resources to the larger San Diego community, as we all are impacted by the current coronavirus situation,” said Michael Mercurio, Chief Executive Officer for SDAR and San Diego Multiple Listing Service. “As the largest real estate association in San Diego County, we have the team and resources to provide real estate professionals and our community with the information, tools and technology to help them through this time.”

–City News Service

