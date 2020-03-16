97-Townhome Infill Development Planned for Poway’s Civic Area

Share This Article:

Meridian Communities and IHP Capital Partners announced plans Monday for a 97-townhome development in the civic area of Poway.

The infill project will feature two- and three-story homes from 1,330 to 2,270 square feet with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths near Poway Road and Civic Center Drive. The site is within walking distance of a grocery-anchored retail center and an AMC theater, and is located within one mile of Scripps Poway Business Park.

Prices will start in the low $500,000s, which is under San Diego County’s FHA loan limit.

“Poway is an incredibly desirable place to live with its rural and city elements and proximity to entertainment centers and thousands of jobs,“ said Jeff Enes, senior vice president for IHP. “This project will provide more prospective buyers the potential for loan qualification and the opportunity to realize home ownership.”

IHP is one of the nation’s largest investment firms providing equity financing for residential real estate development with projects totaling $20 billion. Chula Vista-based Meridian Communities was founded in 2014 and has built thousands of homes.

“This community will give working families the chance to live in a fabulous walkable neighborhood, surrounded by excellent schools, convenient shopping, high-tech employment centers and all that Poway has to offer,” said Guy Asaro, president and CEO of Meridian Communities. “Our architect, Michael Woodley, is acclaimed nationally for thoughtful, people-centric design. We’re proud to bring an attainable community of this quality to Poway.”

