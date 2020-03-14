San Diego County Gas Prices at Lowest Amount Since Last March

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.7 cents Saturday to $3.423 — its lowest amount since March 21, 2019.

The average price has dropped 10 of the past 11 days, including 1.6 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.2 cents less than one week ago and 13.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 8.8 cents more than one year ago.

“Russia and Saudi Arabia are boosting their oil output, driving oil prices down while demand is already depressed due to the coronavirus,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “As a result, more Southern California gas stations are dropping their prices below $3 a gallon and we expect that trend to continue.”

