New Bridge Opens to Rail Traffic As $94M Improvement Project Wraps Up

A second bridge over the San Diego River will open to rail traffic Monday with the first train scheduled to pass over the newly completed bridge just before 6 a.m.

The $94 million project, situated by Pacific Highway and Friars Road, is one piece of ongoing double-track improvement efforts by SANDAG to the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) corridor, the second busiest passenger rail line in the nation and a vital link in connecting the San Diego region with the rest of the country.

Passenger and freight trains can now travel continuously in each direction along the seven-mile stretch of railway that runs from Garnet Avenue/Balboa Avenue to the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego.

The San Diego River Double Track project began construction in fall 2016. The first bridge constructed for the project was completed in February 2018.

— Staff report

