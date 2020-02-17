Carlsbad Brewery, Restaurant Partner for Limited IPA Series

Share This Article:

A popular Carlsbad restaurant and brewery this month announced a partnership to release a limited IPA series.

Rouleur Brewing Company, a brewery opened in 2017 in Carlsbad, has created the Carlsbad Hop Chronicles, which will be available to beer lovers at 7 Mile Kitchen inside the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa.

A 6.6 percent ABV unfiltered West Coast Style IPA, Carlsbad Hop Chronicles is brewed with a pilsner base malt and hopped exclusively with hops from New Zealand, including NZ Pacific Jade, Rakau and Nelson Sauvin.

“We jumped at the opportunity to work with a world-class craft brewer who is just a short cycle away from our restaurant that overlooks 7 miles of Carlsbad coast and which has become a popular spot for craft beer lovers as well as cyclists after a ride,” said beverage director Stephen George. “It’s been a rule-bending adventure working with the Rouleur Brewing team to create an IPA that perfectly pairs with our elevated comfort food.”

Rawley Macias, owner of Rouleur Brewing Company, said the partnership came naturally as the beach city is a “tight-knit community.”

“The 7 Mile Kitchen is one of Carlsbad’s best-hidden gems with a commitment to doing things better by offering locally crafted artisanal foods,” Macias said. “At Rouleur Brewing, we share a very similar outlook and strive to do things better.”

George said he was immediately impressed with the quality of Rouleur’s beers when he was introduced to the brewery. From there, he offered Macias his thoughts on the type of beer 7 Mile Kitchen should service.

“I feel that most San Diego IPA drinkers tend to gravitate to the West Coast-style IPA, and are looking for higher IBUs and light malt profile,” said George, who has worked for the eatery since 2018. “This Rouleur Carlsbad Hop Chronicles IPA delivers on both, plus the addition of Nelson hops adds another element that the “Hop Heads” are looking for in an IPA. Crisp and refreshing with a dry and clean finish.”

Of course, both partners just wanted to bring a quality beer to the region.

“Our number one goal of our beer is high quality, flavor-forward, memorable beer that can be consumed and enjoyed with friends and family,” Macias said. “Beer brings people together and we strive for our beer to be the brand that brings those people together.”

Guests can try the first edition of the Carlsbad Hop Chronicles at 7 Mile Kitchen. The eatery is open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Happy hour is available daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Mondays. For more information, go to 7milekitchen.com.

