Startup Booster Program at Jacobs Center Seeks Applicants for Summer Session

A business accelerator program focused on low-to- moderate income and diverse entrepreneurs has called for applicants for the summer session.

The “CONNECT ALL @ the Jacobs Center” program will accept applications through March 6. Officials urged applicants to apply in advance of the deadline.

The city of San Diego, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation and CONNECT with the San Diego Venture Group partnered on the project. The program opened in May 2019.

The free program aims for participation from San Diego-based, early-stage startups. They need not give up an equity stake to join.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a news release that the program provides “opportunity by encouraging entrepreneurs to build their businesses, hire more San Diegans and grow our city’s reputation for innovation.”

Enrollees in the six-month program will have access to mentors, free co-working space and weekly workshops. They also will receive lessons on how to access capital, partner with other businesses and hire employees.

Twenty-five local startups headed by people from various ethnic and racial backgrounds completed the six-month program, officials said.

– City News Service

