Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained the same Sunday at $3.564.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 3.6 cents less than one month ago, and 28.2 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Most of the rest of the U.S. is now experiencing weekly price drops of four to five cents during the lowest demand time of the year, and all indications are that demand is low in California too,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “However, because the state switches to using summer-blend gasoline earlier than any other state, if we see any price drops in the coming days, we expect them to be small.”

— City News Service

While Prices Drop Across the Nation, San Diego County Gas Prices Remain Steady was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: