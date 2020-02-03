Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday to $3.561, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price dropped five consecutive days to its lowest amount since March 27 before Sunday’s increase, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago and 3.6 cents lower than one month ago but 30.9 cents more than one year ago. It has fallen 4.1 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service

Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: