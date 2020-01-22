San Diego’s Sempra Ranked ‘Most Admired’ Company and Recognized for Diversity

Share This Article:

San Diego-based Sempra Energy this week was named one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune Magazine and recognized for its diversity and inclusion.

It is the 10th time the utility holding company, the parent of San Diego Gas & Electric, has been recognized on Fortune’s list. The only other San Diego company to rank was Qualcomm.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fortune Magazine again this year — a recognition that is truly a credit to our high-performance culture and the focused efforts of our employees,” said Dennis V. Arriola, executive vice president and group president for Sempra Energy. “As we continue to see significant change in the energy industry, our strategy at Sempra Energy embraces the opportunities that come with the global energy transition.”

The company was separately recognized by three organizations for its diversity and inclusion practices. Sempra was named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign, and was also listed on the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and named one of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity” by Forbes.

“Diversity and inclusion drive our performance,” said George W. Bilicic, president and chief legal officer. “We make better business decisions when we have diverse perspectives across the company and on our board of directors. This benefits all of our stakeholders and is key to carrying out our vision to deliver energy with purpose to the communities we serve.”

With more than $60 billion in assets, Sempra Energy is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The company employees more than 20,000 people and delivers energy to 40 million consumers worldwide.

