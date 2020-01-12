Local Gas Prices Drop This Weekend, Remain Unaffected by Instability in Middle East

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.589, one day after decreasing a half-cent.

The average price is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago, 10.8 cents less than one month ago and 31.4 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices increased earlier this week on news of unplanned flaring at the Marathon refinery in Carson and subsequent refinery purchases of fuel in the spot market,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“However, wholesale prices have backed off a bit (Thursday), and the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast gasoline inventories have grown, so it’s unclear whether gas price declines are really over for this month.

“Currently, the incidents between the U.S. and Iran have not affected prices in this region, even though much of the crude oil purchased by California refineries comes from the Middle East.”

– City News Service

