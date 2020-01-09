Lime Exits San Diego Scooter Market in Worldwide Retrenchment

Share This Article:

Lime ended dockless scooter operations in San Diego on Thursday as part of a worldwide cutback in operations.

“As part of our path to profitability, Lime has made the difficult decision to exit San Diego and focus our resources on markets that allow us to meet our ambitious goals for 2020,” the San Francisco-based company said in a statement.

Lime is also ending operations in Atlanta, Phoenix and San Antonio, as well as eight other cities in Europe and South America. Reportedly it will also lay off 10% of its workforce.

City Councilmember Scott Sherman said Lime’s decision was hastened by a new ordinance banning scooters on San Diego-area boardwalks.

“Those who speak warmly of innovation while at the same time knee-capping innovative startups are being hypocritical,” said Sherman. “San Diego leaders need to decide once and for all if we want to be a cutting-edge innovative city that embraces new technology or a city that merely tries to ban the future.”

Other scooter companies have cut back operations and left some markets in recent months amid extensive competition.

